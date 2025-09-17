Car firebombed in Detroit driveway after sugar poured in gas tank twice

The Brief A Detroit woman said a suspect firebombed her car in her driveway after someone put sugar in the gas tank twice. A suspect was caught on security video setting the car on fire early Wednesday.



After two instances of someone pouring sugar into the gas tank of her car, a Detroit homeowner woke up early Wednesday to find her vehicle in flames.

A security camera at the house on Basil near Eight Mile and Greenfield captured a person pouring an accelerant on the car before setting it on fire and running away.

"The car, it was engulfed in flames," Charleta McInnis said.

McInnis ran outside with a hose and sprayed the car to quell the flames until firefighters could arrive.

Dig deeper:

McInnis said this is the third time someone has vandalized the car. Back in March, someone poured sugar in the gas tank.

It happened again last week, and the family had just gotten the car back from being repaired when it was torched.

She said the first time sugar was put in the tank happened after her son and his girlfriend had broken up. However, it has not been confirmed that she had anything to do with the vandalism, and no motive is known.

What's next:

McInnis said she has reported the vandalism to police, and an investigation is underway.