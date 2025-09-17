Expand / Collapse search

Car firebombed in Detroit driveway after sugar poured in gas tank twice

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 17, 2025 7:01am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit firebombing caught on camera

Detroit firebombing caught on camera

A Detroit resident on the city's west side woke up early Wednesday to her car in flames after someone intentionally torched the vehicle.

The Brief

    • A Detroit woman said a suspect firebombed her car in her driveway after someone put sugar in the gas tank twice.
    • A suspect was caught on security video setting the car on fire early Wednesday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After two instances of someone pouring sugar into the gas tank of her car, a Detroit homeowner woke up early Wednesday to find her vehicle in flames.

A security camera at the house on Basil near Eight Mile and Greenfield captured a person pouring an accelerant on the car before setting it on fire and running away. 

"The car, it was engulfed in flames," Charleta McInnis said.

McInnis ran outside with a hose and sprayed the car to quell the flames until firefighters could arrive.

Car firebombed in driveway of Detroit home

Car firebombed in driveway of Detroit home

Police are investigating after a suspect set a car on fire in the driveway of a Detroit home early Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

McInnis said this is the third time someone has vandalized the car. Back in March, someone poured sugar in the gas tank. 

It happened again last week, and the family had just gotten the car back from being repaired when it was torched.

She said the first time sugar was put in the tank happened after her son and his girlfriend had broken up. However, it has not been confirmed that she had anything to do with the vandalism, and no motive is known.

What's next:

McInnis said she has reported the vandalism to police, and an investigation is underway.

The Source: FOX 2 spoke to Charleta McInnis for this report.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit