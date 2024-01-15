Car flips after driver loses control on icy Melvindale road

article

A driver who police say was going too fast on icy roads flipped their car Monday morning in Melvindale.

Police said the driver lost control of their Chevrolet Sonic on ice on Schaefer Highway near I-75 around 8:05 a.m. The car hit the guardrail, flipped backwards, and landed on its side, just missing a telephone pole.

(Photo: Melvindale Police)

The driver was not hurt.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down on icy roads. With temperatures so slow this week, icy roads will continue to be a concern.