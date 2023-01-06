Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable

article

Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday.

Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit and killed while walking on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane just before 5:50 a.m.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that they had found the BMW 3-Series sedan at a home not far from the crash scene. Authorities said an Oakland Township resident is a person of interest, but no one has been arrested.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a tip from a concerned citizen led them to the vehicle.

"I knew the community would do everything they could to help us locate the driver involved in this tragic death," Bouchard said. "We greatly appreciate when people step up, and I am optimistic that we are headed down the right path."

The area where 22-year-old Kable was hit is a 50 mph zone. It isn't clear if Kable was walking or standing in the road when he was hit, and investigators don't know if drugs or alcohol were involved.