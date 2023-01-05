"It's inhumane": Ben Kable's family asks for help in finding hit-and-run driver

The family of Ben Kable, the 22-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township, says his son was doing the responsible thing when he took an Uber on New Year's Day - but was killed by a driver who refused to stop.

Kable, 22, was hit by a BMW 3-series sedan on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane just before 5:50 a.m. on Sunday. His father, Michael, was in Minnesota with his wife when they got the notification and raced home.

"The fact that they left him there like they did it's horrible. It's inhumane," Michael said. "You just try not to think. Thoughts start racing and it's nothing good."

Ben, who was just about to graduate from Michigan State University, was taking an Uber from his friend’s house in Oakland Township to Shelby Township. On Rochester Road, he stepped out of the Uber and was hit by the BMW.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says – the driver is still out there.

"He had great years, great friends, family loved him. I wish it could have been longer and spend more time with him," Michael said. "He was such a good kid. Infectious smile, fun to be around."

His younger sister, Sarah, said she's lost without her best friend.

"He always had my back," she said.

Investigators say they believe the driver was a woman of Asian descent in a BMW 3 Series sedan. The car is either white, gray or silver and will have damage to the hood, front bumper, and missing part of the grill.

"Someone is going to know their neighbor has one and he or she isn't driving it now or they're hiding it in their garage. We need all the help we can get," Michael said.

The family wants justice for Ben and that means finding, arresting, and charging the driver. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information - which can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Michael, meanwhile, has an important message for parents.

"Love your children and let them know...and do things with them," he said.