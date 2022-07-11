Car hijacked from Wayne State University staff member; suspects arrested

A man and a woman were arrested after hijacking the car of a Wayne State University staff member on Friday, July 8.

WSUPD said at around 6 p.m. the 22-year-old staff member was sitting in her car in lot 75 when a man and a woman opened the car's back doors and got in.

The staff member got out of her car and ran, police said. That's when the suspects drove off with her car heading eastbound on E Canfield.

WSUPD and DPD searched for the suspects and the car from there. Three and a half hours later, at 9:27 p.m., Michigan State Police found the car and arrested the suspects.

WSUPD took them into custody without incident.

