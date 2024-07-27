Car hits building, causes gas leak in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A car struck Hollywood Market at Forest and North Main Street in Royal Oak on Saturday afternoon, causing the building to be evacuated due to a gas leak.
Police said the building will likely be closed until at least Monday as the gas line is repaired.
No one was injured in the crash, according to police, and the building had no visible signs of damage.
Police said it appeared to be an accident, and no one is expected to be charged.