Car stolen during church services in St. Clair Shores

Thieves struck during a most inopportune time in St. Clair Shores on Saturday.

Monsignor Mike Bugarin of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church said that one of his parishioners had their burgundy Ford Edge stolen from the parking lot during the 4 p.m. service Aug. 9.

Video from the parking lot shows people driving around the lot in a black SUV. Eventually, the SUV stops, a person gets out and gets inside the Ford Edge, and both vehicles drive away.

The thief was able to quickly get away, as the parishioner told church officials that the car was unlocked, and the keys were inside.