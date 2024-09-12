Car thief arrested after crime spree in Metro Detroit

A crime spree spanning several Metro Detroit cities ended with charges against a man.

Juan Jose Arambula, 23, allegedly stole items, including laptops, shoes, cash, and a firearm, from a Chrysler 300 and a Dodge Challenger in Dearborn on Sept. 1. He also tried to steal two Chargers.

Police surveilled Arambula on Sept. 3 and watched him try to steal a Dodge Charger in Lincoln Park while driving a stolen 300.

After witnessing this, authorities tracked him to Detroit, where members of the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium, Dearborn police, Detroit police, and Garden City police arrested Arambula.

Arambula was charged in both Lincoln Park and Dearorn with dozens of crimes, including larceny, vehicle theft, weapon possession, and more.

"Due to the mutual aid, resource sharing, and immense crime fighting experience brought together by our multi-agency auto theft taskforce, we stand ready to take down auto related crimes in our region. Auto theft has real consequences for working families that are often left feeling helpless. The taskforce’s collective promise is to bring those perpetrators to justice who want to prey on unsuspecting vehicle owners," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.