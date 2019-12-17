Car transporter flips on I-75 at Gratiot, all northbound lanes blocked

article

A car transporter flipped on northbound I-75 Tuesday afternoon, blocking all lanes of the highway at Gratiot in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said Tuesday that all lanes northbound of I-75 were closed at Gratiot Avenue after the car transporter flipped on its side.

According to images from SkyFOX, the truck appears to have been trying to transition from the Fisher Freeway to the Chrysler Freeway. This is the section where I-75 turns from an eastern direction to a northern one, just north of where I-375 ends.

The transporter flipped on the ramp and was resting on its side. Traffic was blocked as crews worked to clear the transporter and the cars it was carrying.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said a car transporter flipped on I-75 in Detroit.

It's not known if anyone was injured.

The Detroit Traffic management Center said that people were using southbound 375 to Larned exit and then using the turnaround to get back to Northbound I-75.

Advertisement

Track traffic at fox2detroit.com/traffic for live updates and traffic cams.