CARE of Southeast Michigan offers new summer program for kids

CARE of Southeast Michigan is hosting a free summer camp for kids this summer.

Starting July 19th through the 23rd and the 26th through the 30th from 9 am to 1 pm, Camp CARE will be offering a program for kids between pre-school and 8th grade.

This program offers counselors who are skilled enough to address the worries and anxiety that children often feel when exposed to family members who struggle with substance use. Children will learn skillsets intertwined with traditional fun camp activities that include how to communicate effectively, manage emotions and self-control, and so much more.

The camp promotes the 7 C’s for addiction. "I didn’t Cause it, I can’t Cure it, I can’t Control it, but, I can help take Care of myself by Communicating feelings, making healthy Choices, and Celebrating myself!" all of these C's help remove the stigma that they are somehow at fault.

"By providing a two-week summer camp where kids can be kids and also learn that they are not alone in experiencing the family impact of addiction, we can build upon their resiliency and teach them healthy coping mechanisms," shared Kaitlin Maloziec, Substance Abuse Prevention Director at CARE of Southeastern Michigan.

The camp will be held at Fountain Elementary School in Roseville. Campers must attend both weeks. There is no fee to register, and lunch will be provided.

Visit: www.careofsem.com/summercamps/ for more information.