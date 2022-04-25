CARES Farmington Hills food pantry grand reopening planned for this weekend

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the CARES Farmington Hills food pantry has continued to feed the hungry.

A drive-up, curbside people kept people fed during the pandemic. Now the building, which was once a church, has been renovated thanks to grant money, and a grand reopening is planned for Sunday.

Kitty Ostach, with CARES, said the food pantry serves more than 500 families a month. There's also a small grocery store called the Busch's Cares Market. Everyone can shop there, but guests with a Bridge card get 10% off.

"The families are so appreciative, and they come in and they're delighted. They're just so grateful. There's dignity shopping here in the family market," Ostach said.

The pantry also has other items people may need, such as diapers and deodorant

CARES serves people from Livonia, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Novi, Northville, parts of West Bloomfield, Redford, and Southfield. Donations from schools and churches and restaurants, together with the volunteers, make it all possible.

"We love our volunteers. We couldn't do it without the volunteers that we have here," Ostach said.

Everyone is invited to Sunday's grand re-opening - an open house to celebrate all that cares has to offer and there's much more to come. The former convent was converted to provide social services, nd the grounds were transformed into a place of reflection for the community.

"This is our campus of hope," Ostach said. "Feeding people is so important."

Advertisement

RSVP for Sunday and learn more here.

