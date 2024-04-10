Caretaker accused of stealing $160K+ from 85-year-old Oakland County woman

article

A Pontiac woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an 85-year-old Bloomfield Township woman she cared for.

Bloomfield Township police said Marivelis Serrano, 48, transferred $160,000 of the victim's money into her own accounts. She allegedly spent thousands of dollars of the victim's money on gambling websites.

Police said Serrano also allegedly also used the victim's debit card to make $6,200 in purchases on Amazon and $3,600 in purchases on Instacart.

Serrano was caught after police received a tip in January and launched an investigation. She is now charged with one count of embezzlement $100,000 or more, twelve counts of uttering and publishing, and five counts of identity theft.

She was given a $50,000 cash surety 10% bond.