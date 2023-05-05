Caribou Coffee opening 50+ Michigan locations

article

Caribou Coffee has plans to open more than 50 locations in Michigan.

Currently, there is only one Caribou left in the state. You can find it in Stevensville in southwest Michigan.

Manna Development Group will open the coffeehouses, though where they will be has not been announced.

This announcement comes as the company plans to open more than 300 franchise locations nationwide.

"Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation," said John Butcher, president, and CEO of Caribou Coffee. "With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success."