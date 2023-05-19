Carjacking suspect crashes through Dearborn cemetery during police chase

article

A cemetery in Dearborn suffered extensive damage after a police chase that stemmed from a carjacking ended in a crash early Friday morning.

A Garden City police sergeant confirmed that preliminary information showed a carjacking happened in the city and the suspect vehicle crashed after being chased by deputies. At least two individuals are in custody.

Police agencies from Detroit, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and a police helicopter assisted in the scene.

The suspect vehicle crashed through a steel fence at Mount Kelly Cemetery, which is east of Telegraph in Dearborn. The collision left broken gravestones, car body pieces, mangled cast iron, and more debris around the cemetery.

The chase lasted several minutes after starting in Garden City, with suspects fleeing at speeds up to 100 mph, police confirmed.