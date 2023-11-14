Cars reported missing from DTW McNamara Terminal; tips to keep vehicles safe while travelling

Many may think their car is safe at DTW while they travel. However, reports of stolen cars, from the parking deck at McNamara Terminal, have been made in the last few months.

A car theft spree has resulted in as many as 15 vehicles stolen from the terminal – mostly Dodge products, sources told FOX 2. Four vehicles were stolen last weekend alone; a person affiliated with the Detroit Lions was targeted as well.

As a result, DTW police have increased patrols in and around parking areas across the airport.

"If you are planning to fly, plan ahead," said AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "We're expecting over 178,000 Michiganders are going to fly for this Thanksgiving holiday, which is a record since we've been keeping these numbers going back to 2000."

A retired police detective and a security expert, Jim Thorburn, said travelers should choose the parking lot they leave their car in "wisely."

"Don't try and find the cheapest lot," he said. "What you need to also find is - does the lot have cameras and are those cameras working?"

When traveling, refrain from leaving parking tickets on the dashboard, as that gives criminals "an easy way to exit with your car, for a low fee," Thorburn added.

Consider including a tracking device in your vehicle to recover it in case of theft. Most new cars sync with the makers' app on your phone and immediately notify you of incidents – the sooner police are informed of a vehicle theft, the better.

"The worst thing is coming home from a vacation –it's tough to come home anyway– it's even worse to come home and your car is not there," Thorburn said.