Case against Hamtramck school employee charged with sexually assaulting student continued

The case against a school employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student off school property will continue later this month after a hearing on Thursday.

Ibrahim Aljahim, who has operated within the Hamtramck school system and as a community leader, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, stemming back to incidents that happened on Sept. 18.

Aljahim was a volunteer at the Wayne County Sheriff's office and a school and community liaison for Oakland International Academy, a position he held for four years. It's the same school the 18-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted was enrolled.

The incident allegedly happened during school but took place in a church parking lot. The principal of the academy told Fox 2 that Aljahim had walked the 18-year-old to his car to get a book bag. He said the two came back 20 minutes later. It was during that period the incident took place.

A previous version of this story indicated that Aljahim had been bound over for trial. FOX 2 regrets the error.