Case dismissed against Detroit officer charged in fatally striking 71-year-old

The case against a former Detroit police officer, charged with manslaughter after striking a 71-year-old man, was dismissed by a judge on Thursday.

Judge Kenneth King of the 36th District Court dismissed the case during the preliminary examination, stating there was not enough evidence to proceed to the trial court, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown punched Detroit resident Daryl Vance, 71, in the face on September 1, 2023. After striking him, Vance fell and hit his head on the pavement. He was hospitalized that day but died 20 days later on Sept. 21.

The incident took place in front of a bowling alley in the 4100 block of Woodward Avenue, around 6:50 p.m.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined Vance's death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head from the punch.

In connection with the fatal assault, Brown was facing charges of manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

"The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office respectfully disagrees with the Court’s decision and will be appealing the dismissal of the charges," said Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller in the release.

Brown was fired by the Detroit Police Department shortly after the incident; his termination still stands even though charges were dismissed.

"The decision to terminate former Officer Brown was based on a variety of factors and is not contingent with the status of criminal charges," according to DPD. "Each disciplinary case is evaluated on whether the rules and regulations of the Department are met, and is separate and independent of the judicial system."

Brown is appealing his termination; that process is still ongoing.