Detroit Police Officer charged in fatal punch that killed 71-year-old man

A 29-year-old Detroit Police Officer has been charged with manslaughter after he punched a 71-year-old man in the face, causing him to hit his head on the pavement and later die.

Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown was charged with the fatal assault of 71-year-old Daryl Vance.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, police were called to an argument involving Vance in Detroit. Authorities said the 71-year-old "escalated" the argument, but did not say how, and Brown punched him in the face.

After being punched, Vance fell and hit his head on the pavement. He was hospitalized that day but died 20 days later on Sept. 21.

The medical examiner determined his death was caused by trauma to his head from the punch.

Brown was charged this week with manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

"Police officers frequently deal with citizens who are disorderly and verbally unpleasant. But the evidence in this case shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor, and his actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation. This behavior cannot be tolerated from our law enforcement," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Brown will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

The family has retained Fieger Law and plans a lawsuit but that has not yet been filed. The law firm called the situation unconscionable in September.