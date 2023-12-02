Casino workers at MGM Grand ratify new contact, ending 47 day strike

Union members with the Detroit Casino Council have voted to ratify a new contract with MGM Grand Detroit after 47 days on strike.

The five-year agreement covering 1700 employees includes wage increases for MGM Grand Detroit workers (including an immediate 18% pay raise on average), a bonus, no health care cost increases for employees, workload reductions, and other job protections.

"Since welcoming my son into the world, securing my family's health care benefits was the most important thing to me," said Gabriel Robert Hernandez, a valet at MGM Grand Detroit and member of Teamsters Local 1038. "We sacrificed a lot during the pandemic, but we fought for and ultimately won a contract that secures our health care and provides significantly improved wages."

Casino workers at all three Detroit casino properties launched a wall-to-wall strike on Oct. 17.

