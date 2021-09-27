Cass Tech alum and Washington State football player injured in shooting near WSU campus

article

A Cass Tech graduate who plays for the Washington State Cougars football team was injured in a shooting at an off-campus party early Saturday morning.

Brandon Gray, who was shot, was a three-star recruit coming out of Detroit at the time he was coming out of high school.

Another victim in the shooting, Liban A. Barre from Kent, Washington, was killed in the incident.

According to media reports, police were called to a house near the WSU campus around 12:30 a.m. following a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance. When police approached the party, they heard several gunshots.

Among the victims they found were both Gray and Barre. The officers attempted life-saving measures on both men, but Barre died at a nearby hospital.

"I know the Pullman community is hurting from the incident last night. One of our teammates was involved in that, Brandon Gray, and our thoughts and prayers are with him," WSU football coach Nick Rolovich said after the team lost to Utah Saturday afternoon.

Rolovich said Gray, who did not travel to Utah with the team, was in stable condition.

In a statement, WSU athletic director Pat Chun said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends. As this remains an open police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."

A 23-year-old man from Pullman, Washington was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the shooting.

"We believe that there’s a connection with these individuals," said Jake Opgenorth, acting chief commander of the Pullman Police Department.

Gray, who is a junior on the team, appeared in his first game in his first year of college.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report