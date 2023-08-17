Cat found with arrow in it rescued by Dearborn police

article

A cat was rescued by the Dearborn Police Department after being discovered with an arrow piercing through his body.

The arrow had collapsed both of the cat's lungs, but he underwent life-saving surgery to remove the arrow.

The cat whose name is Santana is currently recovering from the procedure at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, an animal adoption center, the group's Facebook page said.

According to Friends for Animals, despite the trauma Santana has faced he has an incredibly sweet and social personality.

Friends for Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator in the crime.

If you have any information relating to this incident, please call Friends for Animals at (313) 943-2697.