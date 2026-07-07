Cat rescued by Rochester Hills firefighters during house fire

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A pet cat was pulled from a fire in the 3000 block of John R. Road Sunday night in Rochester Hills.

According to the firefighters union, they were called to the area for a house fire, and found a house with "heavily charged" smoke and a fire. They quickly put out the fire, and while they were in there, found the occupants' pet cat.

The humans all made it out unscathed, but the cat needed medical treatment.

Firefighters provided care and got the cat awake and breathing before her family took her to a local veterinary clinic.