Fitzgerald Schools in Warren closes all operations on July 7 over threatening emails

The Brief The district says they will be closing all operations over threatening emails. On Monday, school officials announced that parents planning to send students to class should plan to make alternative arrangements.



Fitzgerald Public Schools in Warren has announced they will close all operations on Tuesday, saying it was out of ‘an abundance of caution.’

What we know:

On Monday, school officials announced that parents planning to send students to Summer Camp, Summer School or Camp Fitz should plan to make alternative arrangements.

A letter was sent to parents stating that the district was closing due to threatening emails. The district says the closure is out of an abundance of caution.

What we don't know:

FOX 2 reached out to Warren police and school officials for additional details.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.