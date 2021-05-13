Cedar Point opens for the season this weekend

Cedar Point opens for the season Friday, but only guests with reservations are able to visit the amusement park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will not be sold at the gate.

A health screen questionnaire will be conducted before entry. However, Cedar Point has halted temperature checks.

This year, there will be no limits to ride capacity and masks are only recommended on rides, not required. Masks will be required for people 10 and older while indoors when not eating or drinking, as well as when outside with no space to social distance.

"The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories," said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point."

Reservations can be made here.