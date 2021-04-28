Cedar point won't require masks or limit capacity on rides this year - here's what else to know

Cedar Point won't require masks of its patrons and won't limit ride capacity when it reopens this spring.

The roller coaster destination released an extensive reopening plan that includes some changes from the last season, including the discontinuation of temperature checks and health screens at the entrance gates.

The Ohio-based amusement park plans to open to the public on May 14. Anyone interested in going will need to reserve a ticket ahead of time.

Both Cedar Point's main park and its waterpark will require ticket reservations before attending, whether it be a single-day ticket or a season pass. The park will mandate face coverings for anyone 10 years or older when they are inside, while masks won't be required outdoors unless social distancing isn't possible.

The rule doesn't quite follow current CDC recommendations that only people who are vaccinated can remove their masks when walking in public outdoors. Here's what else you should know:

Purchasing a ticket

Whether your a season passholder, a two-day ticketholder, or only plan on going one day, you'll need to reserve your spot on the website.

The park is planning on opening with limited capacity to maintain social distancing between guests. All tickets after April 26 can only be purchased on the website.

Visitors must also reserve the date they plan on attending the park.

However, anyone planning on staying at the park's resort hotel will not need to make a reservation since they'll already be admitted into the park.

For anyone with coronavirus symptoms, they're asked to reschedule for another day. The same goes for anyone that may have been exposed to the virus.

When you arrive

Guests that visit the park will need to confirm with an attendant screening for symptoms that no one in the party has been exposed to COVID-19 if they want to come in.

Anyone with symptoms in the last 10 days will be asked to reschedule.

Cedar Point's bag policy also remains in place.

To enter the park, just scan the ticket from the mobile app at one of the touchless consoles.

While in the park

The rules while inside Cedar Park will look and feel a lot like the operations at other outdoor venues over the pandemic. Anyone age 10 and up will be required to wear face masks when indoors unless they're actively eating or drinking. That also goes for restrooms, arcades, and retail shops.

Masks won't be required outdoors unless social distancing of six feet is not feasible.

Anyone on the rides won't be subject to capacity limits, but will still need to be spaced out while waiting in line.

The entire ride, including seats, headrests, and restraints, will be routinely cleaned.