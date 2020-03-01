Celebrating Geraldine Bledsoe Ford, the first Black female judge in Michigan

In 1966 Geraldine Bledsoe Ford was the first Black female judge in Michigan and one of the first women judges in the country.

This Black History Month, we had the privilege of sitting down with Geraldine Bledsoe Ford's daughter, who followed in her mother's footsteps to become a judge.

The late Geraldine Bledsoe Ford made history, but we all build from the legacies of our forebearers. And this family has more than one history maker to call on.

