Expand / Collapse search

Celebrating Geraldine Bledsoe Ford, the first Black female judge in Michigan

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Black History Month
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - In 1966 Geraldine Bledsoe Ford was the first Black female judge in Michigan and one of the first women judges in the country. 

This Black History Month, we had the privilege of sitting down with Geraldine Bledsoe Ford's daughter, who followed in her mother's footsteps to become a judge. 

Judge Deborah Bledsoe Ford reflects on her mother's contribution to history

In this Black History Month special, we talk with Judge Deborah Bledsoe Ford about her mother's achievement of becoming the first Black female judge in Michigan.

The late Geraldine Bledsoe Ford made history, but we all build from the legacies of our forebearers. And this family has more than one history maker to call on. 

You can watch the Black History Month special in the video player above. 