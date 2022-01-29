Celebration of life held for 21-year-old victim of crash on I-96

Family and loved ones of Karlesha Watkins gathered on Jan. 29 to celebrated her life with a fundraiser and balloon release.

Watkins was 21-years-old and the victim of a tragic car accident this week on I-96

"I'm just glad that we got to spend the best times with her," said her older sister, Tra'Shawntay Harris.

Her family and friends cherish the memories they have with Karlesha.

"Thank you father Jesus for giving us the time to spend with her," said her grandmother.

Earlier this week, Karlesha's car stalled on I-96. Her younger brother was a passenger in the car with her.

An SUV didn't see the car until it was too late and crashed into it. Her brother wasn't badly hurt in the crash.

Police called it a tragic accident. Drugs and alcohol aren't believed to be factors in the crash.

"That was my baby, and like she would say ‘We’re here for a good time not a lifetime. Forever 21 baby, I love you," said Karlesha's mother.

The family created a GoFundMe to help with Karlesha's memorial. Anyone interested in donating can do so by clicking here.