Celebration of life held for woman killed in crash by suspect fleeing police

Kendle McCallum was driving last week when a vehicle fleeing from police -- ran a red light -- and crashed into her. She was killed on impact.

Loved ones honored her Wednesday night with a celebration of life.

"I appreciate you putting this together like, this is what Kendle represented, this is her thing, she would have done this for somebody else," said her cousing, Brandi McCallum.

Fresh flowers, festive balloons and even a special, pink cocktail: A fitting tribute for a Metro Detroit event planner who tragically lost her life last week.

"This is something that Kendle was really into, and I always told her to do it, but there were two other girls who helped me do this, it wasn’t just me," said Rondalyn Gardner, a friend.

Known as Kenny to friends and family, she was hit and killed a little after midnight April 28th, when a 21-year-old man speeding away from police, slammed into her SUV. It happened on the Southfield/Detroit border at west Eight Mile and the Southfield Service Drive.

Near the crash site, loved ones reflected on how the young woman lived - rather than how she died.

"She was outgoing, everybody loved her, she showed up for everybody and that was the thing about her - she showed up," Brandi said. "She wanted to be part of everybody’s accomplishment."

"These people came out to support Kenny and let me tell you, these are not the only people who supported Kenny — everybody supported her," said friend Jojaun Burns. "She had absolutely no enemies, whatsoever. She was actually just a great person. There was nothing bad you could say about this lady at all."

As people reflected on her life, they wrote messages for her little boy to read someday. He is also named Kendle, and will soon turn 3.

"I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life," Brandi said. "I’m really going to miss her so much, already. This has really touched me so much."

The suspect was arrested by police, but is still in the hospital recovering from the crash. Investigators say he was driving with a suspended license at the time.

The investigation into the crash is underway but so far authorities say there is no indication the officers violated policy. DPD says that when the suspect exceeded speeds higher than 70 miles per hour, officers called off the chase.

