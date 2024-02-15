Cemetery markers, wreaths and flowers found driven over in Clinton Township

During one of Dan Mosey's visits to Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township to visit his son's grave, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

"I come by and everything is all run over and I've seen it in the past," he said.

Mosey says grave blankets, flowers, boxes, and grave markers have all been driven over.

"See they just drove right over it," he said. "I brought it to their attention a few times, noting has been done worse I’ve seen it."

This cemetery is the final resting place for Mosey’s 28-year-old son who served his country with the United States Marine Corps.

Christopher Gambrell’s death was not service-related but this father says having his son in the veteran section is where he belongs.

Mosey believes workers at the cemetery drove over the markers causing the damage.

"I think it’s very disrespectful on any gravesite let alone our veterans," he said.

Mosey says there are other ways to get around the cemetery, adding if he drove his vehicle over markers in the cemetery, the reaction would be different.

"Can I get in my truck and drive over here when I've got to put some dirt in here and just drive over everything? I’d end up in jail," he said. "I’ve complained in the past nothing has been done."

Management officials released a statement that reads in part: "Cemeteries, including Resurrection, use digging equipment to traverse the property and prepare for a new burial. To do this, we move grave blankets and other decorations out of the pathway leading to the grave. We do it with as much care as we can and strive to place everything back where it was to the best of our ability."

Cemetery management said that after the ground thaws, they would be able to "fill in tire spots with topsoil, re-seed, clean off markers, and replace any damaged flower boxes" during spring clean-up.

Mosey says that the tire marks are a sign of disrespect.

"I don’t want anyone to get in trouble," he said. "I just want them to stop doing that."

The complete statement is below:

"We were made aware of a concern with the Veterans section on February 14th regarding tire tracks and damaged foliage or décor. We understand that seeing tire tracks in the cemetery can be concerning and would like to help this family and the public understand the process for burial preparation. Cemeteries, including Resurrection, use digging equipment to traverse the property and prepare for a new burial. To do this, we move grave blankets and other decorations out of the pathway leading to the grave. We do it with as much care as we can and strive to place everything back where it was to the best of our ability. After the ground thaws, we are then able to fill in tire spots with topsoil, re-seed, clean off markers, and replace any damaged flower boxes during spring clean-up.We hope people will be patient during the clean-up process and the seasonal limitations. Resurrection has a fantastic maintenance crew that cares for the property, and our whole staff works hard to give special honor to our Veterans through close relationships with local veterans’ groups, veteran and memorial services held at the cemetery, veteran food drives and more. Caring for our families is the focus of everything we do, and we are happy to speak with any family member who has concerns or questions."

-Michael Chilcote, General Manager, Mt. Elliott Cemeteries



