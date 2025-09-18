Center Line playscape torched in what police say was possible arson

The Brief A playscape in Center Line burned down and officials believe it was arson. Centerline public safety got calls about a fire at the Kramer Home Co-operative Playscape.



A playscape in Center Line burned down and officials believe it was arson. It was very special to the community because they all pitched in to see it realized.

What they're saying:

The playscape was fully engulfed. Police say at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night Centerline Public Safety got calls about a fire at the Kramer Home Co-operative Playscape on East 10 Mile.

This was a complete loss of the playground equipment, now earlier. Witnesses told police they saw kids running from the playground and smoke coming from the playscape. This is devastating for families there.

"Yeah my kids come here all the time. This is one of them. My grandparents live here. My grandparents have lived here something like 50 years. This was a pretty new installment," said mother Isabel Barrie.

What's next:

Center Line Public Safety interviewed two young people and their parents. No one got hurt. Police say because of the severity of the incident and the charging of minors, they won’t give me any more info.