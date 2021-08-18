Chance for a stray storm Thursday

Hello gang, pretty nice day today. It will remain mild and muggy tonight with patchy fog late. The low will be 67.

Partly sunny skies for Thursday with a chance for a stray afternoon thundershower and a high of 85.

Lots of sun and very warm for Friday with a high of 86.

The Dream Cruise Saturday features plenty of sunshine with a warm day and a high of 87.

Sun and clouds for Sunday, with a chance for spotty thundershowers and a high of 87.

Enjoy!

-Luterman

