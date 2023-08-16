Chance for severe storms Thursday as cold front moves into SE Michigan

A cold front will cross the area Thursday afternoon bringing some strong thunderstorms to the area.

The gusty winds are the main threat. The weather for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - Dream Cruise weekend - will be outstanding with lots of sunshine.

For the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight, it will be mostly clear and pleasant, with a low of 61.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and breezy with occasional afternoon thunderstorms. Some of the storms will be strong with a high of 78.

Friday: Lots of sun and comfortable, with a high of 76.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice with a high near 80.

Sunday: Lots of sun, warmer and a high of 88.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 87.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



