'Chaotic incident': Rochester Hills parking lot dispute ends with crash, deadly shooting
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument that started in the parking lot of a Rochester Hills hotel on Monday led to a crash and ended with a shooting that killed one.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office described what happened as "a chaotic incident."
The backstory:
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, at least three people were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn on Rochester Road and South Boulevard on Monday evening.
That altercation led to a crash, and double shooting that killed one person and wounded another person.
The three people involved have been identified by the sheriff's office, and there is no threat to the public.
The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.