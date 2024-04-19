Charges against fired Warren cops upgraded in violent 2023 traffic stop

article

Two former Warren police officers, accused of conducting a violent traffic stop, are now facing more severe charges.

The now fired officers, Dammeon Player and Carlos Taylor, allegedly used unnecessary force when arresting a semi-truck driver in Center Line on July 20, 2023, outside their jurisdiction.

On Friday, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office amended charges against Playor and Taylor, according to a news release.

Player, 50, was initially charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (a four-year felony) and public official willful failure to uphold the law (a one-year misdemeanor). Upon evidence review, the public official willful failure charge has been dropped, and a misconduct in office charge (a five-year felony) has been added to the standing assault charge.

Taylor, 28, was originally charged with public official willful failure to uphold the law (a one-year misdemeanor) and assault and battery (a 93-day misdemeanor). In addition to those two misdemeanors, he was hit with a charge of misconduct in office (a five-year felony).

Player’s next court date is May 8. Taylor’s next court date is June 5. Both will appear in Centerline District Court.

"No badge grants immunity from accountability, and those who abuse their authority will face the full weight of justice," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in the news release.