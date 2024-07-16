Charges filed in fatal Melvindale shooting that left man gunned down inside car

article

Two suspects were charged in the Melvindale shooting that killed Frederick Coleman in May.

Taiwan Antonelli Cox Jr., 20, of Detroit, and Curtis Damon Harris, 17, of Ecorse, were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Coleman back on May 9.

That night, Melvindale police officers were dispatched to the area of Outer Drive and Seaway for a reported shooting at 9:50 p.m.

Upon their arrival, officers located Mr. Coleman in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Coleman was stopped at Westbound Outer Drive and Seaway, when Cox and Harris pulled out handguns and opened fire multiple times into the victim’s vehicle.

Coleman was fatally wounded while Cox and Harris fled the scene. Investigation by the Melvindale Police Department led to the arrest of both defendants on July 9, 2024.

Taiwan Antonelli Cox Jr. and Curtis Damon Harris have both been charged with First-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm.

Defendant Cox and Defendant Harris were arraigned and remanded to jail on July 15, 2024, in 24th District Court. A probable cause conference is set for July 22.

