Charges still not filed 7 months after teens killed, man upset about porn makes bombs, rain not done yet

Terrance Armour, 17, and Carlesa Taylor, 18, were shot to death in February while riding with a friend on Detroit's west side in February. The friend was also seriously injured.

Seven months later, no one has been charged and their parents want answers.

"I don't want this to be thrown up under the rug and to just forget about it," said Carlesa Taylor's mother, Dionne Weathers. "We are talking about babies. 18 and 17 years old that had a whole life ahead of them. And they were good kids."

The Detroit Police Department said a warrant request was sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in April, but it hasn't been signed. Investigators met with prosecutors Monday because they believe there is enough evidence to sign the warrant.

"There is supposed to be a witness in the case and the case is at the prosecutor's office, and the detective said it's there," said Terrence Armour's mother, Tikia Armour-Brooks. "He's done everything that he can do."

A spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said the warrant is in the review process.

Man placed bombs at cellphone stores because he was mad about porn

Last week, pipe bombs were found outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie.

The bombs were in boxes that had notes threatening the companies written on them. Investigators believed the bombs were connected to letters found at several telecommunications towers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

(Photo: FBI)

Investigators were able to determine a suspect and track down John Allen.

According to court records, Allen admitted that he made the bombs and put the letters at the tower. The FBI said Allen told investigators he did so because he was dissatisfied with "immoral content," including porn and cursing, on cellphones and television.

The letters Allen left claimed he was part of a group, but the FBI said he told them he acted alone.

Allen is charged with extortion and attempted destruction of buildings.

More rain Thursday before a break

After a wet Wednesday, we'll see some more droplets Thursday. However, it won't be as heavy.

Some areas of southeast Michigan got more than 5 inches of rain Wednesday.

When the rain ends, we will head into a dry stretch that includes a pleasant weekend.

What else we're watching

gunman barricaded himself inside a Detroit assisted living facility after a woman said he was firing shots off a balcony. Skeletons are Alive is returning to Northville this year. The annual event kicks off Oct. 1 with a launch party. A woman who spent more than a month in a coma after catching COVID-19 is sharing her experience Michigan lawmakers still need to decide what to do with COVID relief funds The 1100 block of Berkshire in Grosse Pointe Park will have the water shut off for 4-8 hours due to a water main break.

Daily forecast

Expect some more rain today.

Homeless man faces 7 years in jail for allegedly underpaying for Mountain Dew

A Pennsylvania man was jailed last month and charged with a felony after allegedly underpaying for a bottle of Mountain Dew soda by 43 cents, a penalty due largely in part to the state’s three-strikes law.

Joseph Sobolewski walked into a convenience store in Perry County where there was a special for 20-ounce Mountain Dew bottles: 2 for $3.

Sobolewski took one bottle, put down $2 on the counter and walked out, PennLive reported. The store called the police and he was arrested. What Sobolewski may not have known was that a single bottle of Mountain Dew cost $2.29, not $1.50.