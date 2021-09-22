Life-sized skeletons return to transform downtown Northville into Halloween boneyard

article

Skeletons are taking over downtown Northville again.

A launch party on Oct. 1 will kick off Skeletons are Alive, the annual Halloween tradition where more than 120 themed, life-sized skeletons are placed across the city.

Celebrate the arrival of the skeletons from 6-9 p.m. at Town Square across from the Marquis Theatre on Main Street. The free event will include music, food trucks, a photo booth, and more.

If you can't make it to the launch party, you can still check out the skeletons through Oct. 31.