Chase Bank robber sought by Ann Arbor police

A bank robbery suspect is being sought by Ann Arbor police after an incident at Chase Bank Friday morning.

Police say the man entered the bank, at 9:15 a.m. approaching the teller window. He pulled out a note and implied he had a weapon and demanded cash.

The teller complied and gave cash to the suspect who then fled on foot from the bank, located at 3500 Plymouth Road, and was last seen headed toward Green Road.

No weapon was ever produced and there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s and was last seen wearing a black coat, gray hat, dark gloves and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org

