Check forgery suspect recreates fakes that look real including signatures, police say

Police are looking for a man accused of check fraud in several cities and withdrew more than $100,000 in forgeries deposited at Comerica banks.

"If you know this guy, you're going to recognize him from these photos no doubt about it," said Det. Mike Narduzzi, Grosse Pointe City police.

The suspect might not be the best at disguising himself - but he is no amateur when it comes to forging checks.

"This guy, this dude right here, deposited five fraudulent checks in five different accounts in five different ATMs of Comerica," Narduzzi said.

Grosse Pointe City Police are still stumped on where their suspect is getting the checks in the first place, to recreate the fake ones. But they look real, down to the signatures.

"Stealing checks and recreating them online and changing making out a new payee and amount," he said.

Narduzzi says his M.O. was to hit Comerica Bank ATMs in Grosse Pointe City, Dearborn Heights, Southfield, and Detroit late at night. Then, he gets as much out of that deposited check before the bank catches on.

"On one check alone he deposited a $24,000 - $25,000 check and got out $5,000 before the bank saw it was fraudulent," he said.

He's allegedly stealing debit cards - then forging the checks to match those names.

"The check that was deposited in Grosse Pointe City was from a prop management company in Minneapolis, Minnesota," he said.

He's got a buddy too, kind of a getaway driver, in a white Dodge Charger with distinct damage - and a black front quarter panel on the passenger side.

Detective Narduzzi says he won't stop on is own.

"Here you are stealing taking money from people and it affects everybody," he said.

If you know who the suspect is, call Grosse Pointe City Police at (313) 886-3200.



