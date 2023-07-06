Suspect steals checks from Detroit mailboxes, withdraws $100,000+ over 2 days

article

Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing multiple checks from mailboxes in Detroit earlier this year.

The five checks were deposited via ATM over the course of two days in March, with two of the branches located in Dearborn Heights, one in Detroit, one in Southfield, and another in Grosse Pointe.

The total amount of money deposited ranges between $17,000 to $27,000, with more than $100,000 withdrawn before the bank realized that the checks were fraudulent.

The main suspect behind the deposits was driven around in a white Charger with a black quarter panel with visible damage. Another suspect vehicle was involved but was not caught on camera.

It is not known how the suspects managed to get hold of the PIN number for the ATM card.

If you have any information that can help the authorities solve the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.