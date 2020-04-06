Checking in with Detroit Police Chief Craig during his fight against COVID-19

As he continues to recover from COVID-19, Detroit Police Chief James Craig spoke with FOX 2 on important issues the city is facing in its fight against the virus.

Right now, as of Monday, Craig said 140 Detroit police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, and 441 officers and civilians in the department in quarantine. But 312 have been returned to duty.

Chief Craig said during his own battle, he felt weak with on-and-off fevers, chills, and hardly an appetite.

As for those breaking the social distance rules, Craig had a strong message: “You stay home, or you’ll meet this great police department.”

