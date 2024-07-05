Cheer coach at Monroe schools resigns amid rumors of inappropriate relationship with minor

A high school cheer coach employed in Monroe County has resigned amid rumors being investigated by the sheriff's office about an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The school administration investigated the rumors of inappropriate behavior between a minor and an employee of Monroe Public Schools at least three times throughout the year before the coach was placed on leave.

The Monroe Public School superintendent released a statement following the resignation of the coach, saying the administration had taken the appropriate steps each time rumors surfaced.

"In each case, until the most recent, there was no supporting evidence," Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Shaw said. "I thank the MHS Administration and the Sheriff's Office for their diligence."

The case is now under investigation by the sheriff. A second cheer coach has also since left the program.

The first time rumors of a relationship between a minor and a coach surfaced was in the fall of 2023. Both the school and sheriff's office investigated them and found no credible evidence, a statement from the school said.

The second time the rumors came up, Child Protective Services got involved, but again found no credible evidence. Then, on June 7, the administration received evidence the rumors could be true, leading to the coach being placed on leave.

The superintendent asked the community be patient as the investigation continued.

"I ask that the community allow the Sheriff's Office to complete the investigation. These matters take time," Shaw said.