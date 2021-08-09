Chef Bobby prepares Buffal Mozzarella Sandwiches, stuffed bell peppers
Chef Bobby is back for another round of meatless Monday recipes.
This time, he has a Buffalo Mazzarella sandwich and stuffed bell peppers.
Rapini and Buffalo Mozzarella Sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 Loaves of Italian bread seeded or plain
- 2 bunches of Rapini
- 2 Vine ripe tomatoes
- 1 Tube
- Buffalo Mozzarella
- 8 large Garlic Cloves
- Olive oil
- Salt pepper to taste
- Red pepper flakes to taste
- Parmesan cheese to taste
Recipe
- Chop off bottom inch of stalks.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.
- Add rapini.
- Return to boil and boil about two to three minutes or until crisp-tender.
- Drain.
- Heat olive oil in a skillet on medium high heat.
- Add garlic and simmer garlic until tender
- Add pepper flakes and rapini.
- Toss together for a minute or two, reduce heat, cover pan and cook 10 minutes.
- Remove cover, season and lay rapini on the fresh bread
- Shingle out the tomatoes over the rapini season with cracked pepper and Parmesan to taste.
- Repeat with your Mozzarella salt, pepper and pepper flakes to taste.
- Slice and serve.
Stuffed Meatless Monday Bell Peppers
Ingredients
- 4 whole fresh bell peppers of your choice
- ½ lb vegan burger crumbles or 2 vegan burger patties (chopped)
- 1 Cup uncooked brown rice (prepare according to package directions)
- 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (Can be omitted. Use 2 tablespoon water instead)
- 1 large onion - diced
- 3 stalks celery - diced
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasonings
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 28 oz can crushed (or whole tomatoes that have been pulsed in blender)
- 3 tablespoon tomato paste
- ½ Cup grated vegan parmesan or Italian breadcrumbs
- 3 tablespoon fresh herbs, chopped (for garnish)
Recipe
Advertisement
- Cut peppers in half. Wash, remove stems and seeds. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Cook rice according to package directions.
- Preheat oven to 400°
- In a skillet over med-high heat, sauté onions and celery in olive oil until slightly tender
- Add burger crumbles
- Stir in dry seasonings
- Add crushed tomatoes and tomato paste - stir to combine. Lower heat to med-low
- Once rice is ready, add to ingredients in skillet. Thoroughly combine.
- Spoon filling into bell peppers
- Sprinkle peppers with grated parmesan or breadcrumbs (or both)
- Bake at 400º for 18 - 20 minutes, until the cheese is lightly browned and pepper skins start to become slightly wrinkled
- Remove from oven. Allow peppers to sit for a few minutes before serving. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and enjoy!