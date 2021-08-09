Chef Bobby prepares Buffal Mozzarella Sandwiches, stuffed bell peppers

Chef Bobby is back for another round of meatless Monday recipes.

This time, he has a Buffalo Mazzarella sandwich and stuffed bell peppers.

2 Loaves of Italian bread seeded or plain

Chop off bottom inch of stalks.

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.

Add rapini.

Return to boil and boil about two to three minutes or until crisp-tender.

Drain.

Heat olive oil in a skillet on medium high heat.

Add garlic and simmer garlic until tender

Add pepper flakes and rapini.

Toss together for a minute or two, reduce heat, cover pan and cook 10 minutes.

Remove cover, season and lay rapini on the fresh bread

Shingle out the tomatoes over the rapini season with cracked pepper and Parmesan to taste.

Repeat with your Mozzarella salt, pepper and pepper flakes to taste.