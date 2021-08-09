Expand / Collapse search

Chef Bobby prepares Buffal Mozzarella Sandwiches, stuffed bell peppers

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

Meatless Monday: Stuffed Bell Peppers and Buffalo Mozzarella Sandwich

Chef Bobby shows The Nine crew how to make Vegetarian Stuffed Bell Peppers and a Rapini and Buffalo Mozzarella Sandwich

Chef Bobby is back for another round of meatless Monday recipes. 

This time, he has a Buffalo Mazzarella sandwich and stuffed bell peppers. 

Rapini and Buffalo Mozzarella Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 2 Loaves of Italian bread seeded or plain
  • 2 bunches of Rapini
  • 2 Vine ripe tomatoes
  • 1 Tube
  • Buffalo Mozzarella
  • 8 large Garlic Cloves
  • Olive oil
  • Salt pepper to taste
  • Red pepper flakes to taste
  • Parmesan cheese to taste

Recipe

  1. Chop off bottom inch of stalks.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.
  3. Add rapini.
  4. Return to boil and boil about two to three minutes or until crisp-tender.
  5. Drain.
  6. Heat olive oil in a skillet on medium high heat.
  7. Add garlic and simmer garlic until tender
  8. Add pepper flakes and rapini.
  9. Toss together for a minute or two, reduce heat, cover pan and cook 10 minutes.
  10. Remove cover, season and lay rapini on the fresh bread
  11. Shingle out the tomatoes over the rapini season with cracked pepper and Parmesan to taste.
  12. Repeat with your Mozzarella salt, pepper and pepper flakes to taste.
  13. Slice and serve.  

Stuffed Meatless Monday Bell Peppers

Ingredients

  • 4 whole fresh bell peppers of your choice
  • ½ lb vegan burger crumbles or 2 vegan burger patties (chopped)
  • 1 Cup uncooked brown rice (prepare according to package directions)
  • 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (Can be omitted. Use 2 tablespoon water instead)
  • 1 large onion - diced
  • 3 stalks celery - diced
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasonings
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 28 oz can crushed (or whole tomatoes that have been pulsed in blender)
  • 3 tablespoon tomato paste
  • ½ Cup grated vegan parmesan or Italian breadcrumbs
  • 3 tablespoon fresh herbs, chopped (for garnish)

Recipe

  1. Cut peppers in half. Wash, remove stems and seeds. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet.
  2. Cook rice according to package directions.
  3. Preheat oven to 400°
  4. In a skillet over med-high heat, sauté onions and celery in olive oil until slightly tender
  5. Add burger crumbles
  6. Stir in dry seasonings
  7. Add crushed tomatoes and tomato paste - stir to combine. Lower heat to med-low
  8. Once rice is ready, add to ingredients in skillet. Thoroughly combine.
  9. Spoon filling into bell peppers
  10. Sprinkle peppers with grated parmesan or breadcrumbs (or both)
  11. Bake at 400º for 18 - 20 minutes, until the cheese is lightly browned and pepper skins start to become slightly wrinkled
  12. Remove from oven. Allow peppers to sit for a few minutes before serving. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and enjoy!