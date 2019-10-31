Chef Bobby's bloody beef tips burgundy recipe

Chef Bobby, or rather, Julia Child, joined us on The Nine for some spooky Halloween recipes.

You can watch in the video player as he shows us how to make spider-y deviled eggs and bloody beef tips. You can get his beef tips recipe below.

Bloody Beef tips burgundy

-2 pounds of beef tenderloin cubed into one by one pieces.

-1 tablespoon minced shallot

-salt and pepper to taste

-coarse ground mustard about a teaspoon

-a dash of Worcestershire sauce -quarter cup of beef stock

-2 ounces of fine red wine

-a pinch of time

- a pinch of rosemary fresh or dry is perfectly fine

-2 tablespoons of butter

Cooking instructions

Play sauté pan on stove at medium high heat add a teaspoon of cooking oil and inexpensive olive oil or vegetable oil is perfectly fine and a teaspoon of butter and toss in your tenderloin pieces season with salt and pepper to taste and brown for 3 to 4 minutes. Then remove medium rare meat off the skillet and into a warm plate reserve meat while making the sauce.

Deglaze the pan with red wine and shallots and garlic Dijon mustard heavy cream Worchester sauce and herbs again salt and pepper to taste reduce on the stove till you get big bubbles and then pour the meat back into the frying pan for 3 to 4 minutes serve over mashed potatoes and wilted spinach