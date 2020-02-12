Restaurants are bound to be crowded this Valentine's Day, and staying in can be just as romantic.

Chef Bobby and Chef Jon Zube from Encore Catering joined us on The Nine to show us some recipes that you can make on your own that are sure to impress. You can watch in the video player and get his crab cake recipe below.

CHEF BOBBY'S CLASSIC CRAB CAKE AND SHRIMP AND PEPPER CONFETTI



1 Can of special Jumbo Lump Blue Crabmeat Drained and picked thru for shells

1 egg and 1 egg white

2 dashes of Worchester's

1 tsp of Tabasco or franks

3 oz ounces of Heavy duty Mayo

1 tablespoon Course ground mustard

1 tsp of Old Bays Seasoning a must!!

¼ cup panko crumbs

1 tsp finely sliced scallion

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tsp finely chopped parsley

1 stick unsalted butter for baking

1 sizzle plate and or Cast iron flat skillet

1 fish spatula

1 medium mixing bowl

1 small ring mold



Prep



Crack eggs and add to bowl with all of your ingredients except the crab meat and panko.

Whisk into DRESSING the ingredients must be incorporated thoroughly.

Once the consistency of the dressing is emulsified gently add your crabmeat into the dressing and with your hand carefully fold the crab into the mixture.

Try not to break the lumps. Then carefully add the panko and again carefully fold into the mixture. Let set up at least 1-4 hours in the fridge.

Shape into three ounce pieces, utilizing a ring mold and place on a buttered skillet. If you don't have a ring mold carefully pat into 3 ounce cylinder.

Bake at 450 convection bake on the top rack for 8-10 minutes. Remove and serve over a spicy aioli, and adorn with a fresh veg and shrimp garnish.