Chef Kelli from MYO Party Makes Picnic favorites
Chef Kelli of MYO Party Entertaining prepares some meals that fit perfectly for a summer picnic.
A list of the recipes available are below.
Detroit City Fried Chicken
- 8 pieces of chicken
- 1 whole all-natural chicken, back removed, cut into 8pc (leg, thigh, breast split w/wing)
- Brine
- 2 quarts peanut oil
- Flour blend
- 4 whole eggs, beaten
- Brine
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons dill pickle brine
- 6 dashes of Crystal hot sauce
- Flour Blend
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup potato starch
- 1 tablespoon sea or kosher salt
- 1teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
Directions
- Place chicken pieces in a gallon size Ziploc bag on a sheet pan.
- For the brine, combine the brine ingredients and pour over the chicken. Seal the bag removing as much air as possible and place the chicken on the sheet pan in the refrigerator overnight. When ready to cook, pull the chicken from the brine and pat dry with paper towels. Discard brine.
- Heat peanut oil in a heavy bottom medium to the large pot until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350℉.
- Set up a line for breading the chicken. In one bowl add the flour mixture, in another the beaten eggs, at the end of the line have a cooling rack on a sheet pan as a place to rest your chicken. Working with one piece of chicken at a time, dredge chicken in the flour mixture, shake off excess flour, dip in the beaten eggs, roll/press again in the flour mixture and let rest on the rack. Repeat with remaining chicken.
- With long metal tongs, carefully submerge a few pieces of chicken at a time into peanut oil, being careful not to overcrowd, and fry the coated chicken until an internal temperature of 165° turning chicken in oil if any part of a piece appears to be exposed. If it seems to be a struggle add more peanut oil, being careful to maintain the 350℉ temperature of the oil. Once cooked, remove chicken and place on a sheet tray lined with paper towels to blot dry. Serve hot or at room temperature.
Sauce TrioDetroit Hot Honey GF | V
- Yield ½ cup Ingredients
- ½ cup local honey
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 5-6 dashes of tabasco hot sauce
- 2 clove crushed garlic Directions
- In a small bowl, stir all the ingredients until well combined.
- Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
Hamtramck "Ranch" GF | V
- Yield 1 cup Ingredients
- ½ cup buttermilk
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 bunch fresh dill, chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon minced chive (optional)Directions
- Add ranch ingredients to a small mason jar and shake to combine.
- Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Dearborn Butter Chicken Sauce GF | V
- Yield 1½ cups Ingredients
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- ½ cup tomato puree
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon chopped or finely grated ginger
- 1½ teaspoons garam marsala
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon cayenne
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- Add sauce ingredients to a small mason jar and shake to combine.
- Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Summer Corn Avocado Slaw GF | DF | V
Yield 10-12 servings
Ingredients: Slaw
- 3 cups cooked corn, fresh or frozen
- 1 8-ounce bag tricolor coleslaw mix or broccoli slaw mix
- 1-pint cherry or grape tomatoes halved
- 1 cup diced English cucumbers
- ½ cup finely diced red onion
- 3 avocados, medium dice Vinaigrette
- ⅔ cup blended olive oil
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon grated lime zest
- 1 large bunch of chopped cilantro (heaping ¼ cup)
- 2 tablespoons honey or agave syrup
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- In a large bowl add all the prepared vegetables. Gently toss together to combine.
- In a small blender or food processor combine the vinaigrette ingredients. Blend together until emulsified.
- Pour ½ cup of vinaigrette over sale. Gently toss together and refrigerate for an hour or more. Remove slaw from the fridge and drain the excess liquid that may have leached from vegetables. Taste slaw and adjust seasoning and give it another drizzle of vinaigrette if needed.
Crunchy Picnic Pea Salad GF
- Yield 10-12 servings
- 4 cups frozen or fresh blanched green peas
- 1¾ cups dry roasted salted peanuts
- 1¾ cup diced celery
- ½ cup diced red onion
- 1 small bunch parsley, chopped
- 12 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped medium
- 8 hardboiled eggs, diced (optional) Dressing
- ¾ cup sour cream
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons Braggs apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- ½ teaspoons sea salt
- ¾ teaspoon black pepper
- In a large bowl, add all the salad ingredients and toss to combine.
- In a small bowl, add the dressing ingredients and whisk together to combine.
- Fold dressing into the salad until evenly coated. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
Citrus Potato Salad serves 10-12
- 2 & ½ pounds fingerling potato
- ½ cup thin sliced green onions
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Cook fingerling potatoes in boiling water with a pinch of salt, about 15 minutes until cooked but too soft
- Place all dressing ingredients in a mason jar and shake until combined or whisk in a small bowl.
- Mix dressing with potatoes and chive, adjust seasoning as needed, and place in a serving bowl.
- Sliced Watermelon with lime & a sprinkle of Falk Sea Salt
Summer Cobbler Stuffed Waffle Cones
Take desired amount of waffle cones, dip the tops about an inch and a half down two down in melted white chocolate, and roll in granola, graham cracker crumbs, nuts, sprinkles, or whatever you desire. Place cones in a cool place or a fridge for a minute to aid in chocolate setting up.
- Pipe a couple of ounces of no-bake cheesecake into to cone bottom.
- Holding cone or bowl, spoon your favorite fruit crisp, apple, strawberry, peach, or mixed berry into to cone on top of piped cheesecake.
- Lay cones on the side and drizzle with additional white chocolate for garnish
Lemonade Sparkle Bar GF | V+
- Lemonade is a crowd-pleaser for all ages. Make a big batch of base lemonade and take the base and add other summer flavors.
- Yield 8-10 servings Ingredients
- 2 cup warm water
- 1 cup sugar (can substitute ½ cup honey or agave syrup or 3-5 packets of unflavored Stevia,)
- 2 cup fresh lemon juice
- 6 cups cool water
- Couple of pinches of sea salt Directions
- In a small, heavy-bottom saucepan, add water and sugar and cook, over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool, or place in an ice bath for a quick cool option.
- In a large pitcher, add sugar syrup, lemon juice, 6 cups of water, and a couple of pinches of sea salt. Stir to combine. If you prefer no sugar, omit the first step and replace the sugar syrup with 3-5 packets of unflavored stevia or swirl in honey or agave syrup to taste.
Flavor Options
- Blackberry Basil: Add 2 pints of pureed blackberries with a tablespoon of basil to the base recipe.
- Strawberry Lemon. Add 1 quart of pureed strawberries to the base recipe.
- Simply Lemonade: Float lemon slices in a pitcher.
- Citrus punch: Replace ½ cup lemon juice with ⅔ cup orange and ⅔ cup lime juice.
- Sparklers: Offer an array of sparkling waters to mix with lemonade to make them sparkle.
- Adult Cocktail: This lemonade bar would also pair well with a vodka option for the adult faction at the party.