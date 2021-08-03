Chef Kelli from MYO Party Makes Picnic favorites

Chef Kelli of MYO Party Entertaining prepares some meals that fit perfectly for a summer picnic.

A list of the recipes available are below.

Detroit City Fried Chicken

Directions

Place chicken pieces in a gallon size Ziploc bag on a sheet pan.

For the brine, combine the brine ingredients and pour over the chicken. Seal the bag removing as much air as possible and place the chicken on the sheet pan in the refrigerator overnight. When ready to cook, pull the chicken from the brine and pat dry with paper towels. Discard brine.

Heat peanut oil in a heavy bottom medium to the large pot until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350℉.

Set up a line for breading the chicken. In one bowl add the flour mixture, in another the beaten eggs, at the end of the line have a cooling rack on a sheet pan as a place to rest your chicken. Working with one piece of chicken at a time, dredge chicken in the flour mixture, shake off excess flour, dip in the beaten eggs, roll/press again in the flour mixture and let rest on the rack. Repeat with remaining chicken.