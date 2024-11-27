Chesterfield Township massage parlor busted for alleged prostitution, one of several in 2024

They claim to be a spa, but they are allegedly selling sex. Macomb County busts another business for illegal dealings both under the table and on top of it.



"These are the same MO, somebody goes, gets more than what they have on the menu," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

That menu that isn’t on the brochure often offers a little something called a happy ending, at some massage parlors. Including one recently that was busted last week in Chesterfield Township. Anmo Massage was raided by specialized investigators with COMET, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team.

FOX 2 was told it was owned and run by Chinese immigrants who are facing charges. Google says they are permanently closed.

"When they're using it for immoral and illegal purposes, that’s when the law has got to step in and say enough is enough," said Lucido.

FOX 2 sat down with Lucido after a handful of similar raids in his county this year, including a major one which spanned several states. Five local massage parlors were dismantled, and three women were charged for running a house of prostitution.

"I think there's more than just the illegal portion of it," he said. "It is the humanistic approach that says no one should be treated inhumane."

In this case, and two other recent ones in Chesterfield Township and Eastpointe, the people that run these places recruit from their home countries.

"They said they may have been here for a better life, and they were enslaved in this type of behavior," Lucido said.

They are not paid and sleep on the floors of the businesses, in terrible conditions. Lucido says spotting the slippery parlors is easy, and the tips almost always come from regular folks.

"You see that there is a high volume, let's say, or there's opening up from 10 o'clock at night till two in the morning," he said.

Cracking down is a quality of life issue, and this is why.

"When you bring individuals that are less than desirable into a community, it brings property values down. It increases crime," said Lucido. "You're intentionally breaking the law. Why should you be charged?"

Lucido, known for a tough on crime approach, says the people, mostly men, ordering off that special menu have and will be charged.