Chesterfield Township police investigating shooting that left 27-year-old man dead

A man is dead after a shooting early this morning in Chesterfield Twp.

Chesterfield Twp Police Officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, located on 23 Mile Rd. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old Chesterfield Twp man lying on the ground outside his apartment building, bleeding from an apparent bullet wound.

The responding officers began lifesaving first aid on the victim. According to preliminary investigations, the shooting was the result of an argument and physical altercation that occurred inside the apartment building. The 24-year-old male suspect from Eastpointe was arrested at the scene.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing.

