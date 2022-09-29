A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening in Metro Detroit Thursday, bringing another restaurant from the popular chain to the region.

The latest one will open on Telegraph Road in Southfield, and will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for both dine-in and drive-thru. There will also be mobile carry-out options as well.

Its owner, Matthew Leverett, is a Southfield native, a release about the store's opening said. Along with its opening is a debut of a new milkshake: the Autumn Spice Milkshake. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is also making a return.

The newest spot is located at 28550 Telegraph Road.

Two more Chik-Fil-As are expected to open later this year, with locations in Livonia and Monroe expected.