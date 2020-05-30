Chief Craig and Mayor Duggan hold presser to discuss Downtown Detroit protest 

"Westland, Farmington Hills, Grand Blanc, Hamtramck, West Bloomfield, Warren, Lincoln Park, Clarkston, Dearborn, my message is simple, if you want to disrupt, stay home and disrupt in your own community," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

That was Chief Craig looking back on Friday night, when protesting in downtown Detroit turned violent. Craig said 45 males and 15 females were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Of the males, only 17 were from the city of Detroit. Of the females, 6 were from Detroit.

"You have to ask why?" said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Maybe all of these people come from cities whose police departments are not in need of their voices, and they felt like they had to come down here, or more likely they came here to damage property and throw rocks and bottles at our police officers."

A member of "Detroit 300" recovered a taser stolen from an officer, other community leaders also standing with police.

"In many cases it was our activists and the chief mentioned Detroit 300, but there were several other, who prevented things from getting worse," Mayor Duggan said.

At some point, the protest became violent. Officials say beginning with the destruction of police cars.

Police say 7 vehicles were damaged. 2 officers were injured. One of the officers, a captain, was hit in the head with a rock and suffered a concussion. The other officer fell and injured his shoulder. Both are expected to be okay.

At some point, gas was deployed.

"Even before deploying the gas, we gave not one, but three warning," Chief Craig said. "Even when we enhanced the volume of gas, we also said this next level of gas will be more intense."

Mayor Duggan said the last two months have been a period of deep mourning for the people who have died from COVID-19, but also for the black people killed, many unjustly.